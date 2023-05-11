Watch CBS News
18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash on Veterans Bridge ramp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Veterans Bridge on-ramp.

State police said the fatal crash happened around 1 p.m. on the ramp from Route 28 South to Interstate 579 South. 

Officials said 18-year-old Carson Glasier of Fort Myers, Florida, was killed in the crash.

State police are investigating. No other information was released.

