1 dead in Duquesne shooting

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed in Duquesne on Friday.

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Priscilla Ave. around 5 p.m. First responders found a woman who was shot. She died at the scene, police said.

#BREAKING Lt. Venerando Costa with Allegheny County PD told me the burgundy car struck the white vehicle after the shooting on Priscilla Ave in Duquesne. A female who was shot was in the car died on scene. Police are looking for the driver who they said fled the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HITOlHgVSt — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 3, 2022

The victim was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting happened, police said, and the driver fled the scene.

No other information was released. Police are investigting.

