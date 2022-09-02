1 dead in Duquesne shooting
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed in Duquesne on Friday.
Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Priscilla Ave. around 5 p.m. First responders found a woman who was shot. She died at the scene, police said.
The victim was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting happened, police said, and the driver fled the scene.
No other information was released. Police are investigting.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
