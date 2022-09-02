Watch CBS News
1 dead in Duquesne shooting

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed in Duquesne on Friday.

Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Priscilla Ave. around 5 p.m. First responders found a woman who was shot. She died at the scene, police said.

The victim was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting happened, police said, and the driver fled the scene.

No other information was released. Police are investigting. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 7:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

