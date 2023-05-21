1 dead, at least 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead, and at least two others were hospitalized, and another suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash near Route 51 in Aliquippa, Beaver County, on Saturday.

Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene near Route 51 and Station Street after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sources told KDKA a car struck a parked box truck at a high rate of speed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash.

#BREAKING: Beaver County officials tell me 1 person is dead, 2 transported to hospital by helicopter, 1 w/ minor injuries after car crashed into a parked box truck at a high rate of speed off on Station St. by 51 westbound in Aliquippa@KDKA pic.twitter.com/dvD02AqoPC — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) May 21, 2023

Both the Aliquippa City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene responding to the incident.