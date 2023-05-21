1 dead, at least 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead, and at least two others were hospitalized, and another suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash near Route 51 in Aliquippa, Beaver County, on Saturday.
Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene near Route 51 and Station Street after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Sources told KDKA a car struck a parked box truck at a high rate of speed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash.
Both the Aliquippa City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene responding to the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.