1 dead, another in critical condition after double shooting in Homestead

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another has been critically injured in a double shooting in Homestead.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. along E. 12th Avenue.

When police officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found one man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man was found shot and was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

First published on November 1, 2023 / 3:45 AM EDT

