Pittsburgh Pirates welcoming fans back to PNC Park for 2023 home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park and Pittsburgh's North Shore are going to be the place to be today as the Pirates prepare to host the Chicago White Sox for the team's home opener of the 2023 season! 

From the new scoreboard, new food items, giveaways, a new entry system, and of course, changes on the field like the return of Andrew McCutchen, it's expected to an exciting summer at PNC Park! 

 

Gateway Clipper shuttle running for home opener

If you're heading to the home opener at PNC Park, the Gateway Clipper Shuttle will be running and an available option for your trip to and from the North Shore!

Shuttle service will start from Station Square starting 2 hours before game time and will run for 15 minutes after the game starts. 

After the game, return shuttles will begin running at the bottom of the 7th inning and will run until 30 minutes after the end of the game. 

Round trip tickets cost $15, while one-way tickets are $8.

Kids age 6 and under ride for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the dock at Station Square on gameday. 

A love of baseball run deeps in the Bednar family

The Pirates have had their ups and downs over the past few years, but one consistent bright spot has been relief pitcher and Mars native David Bednar.   

Bednar's meteoric rise has been made even more special because he's doing it in his hometown.

Andrew McCutchen calls on Pirates fans to wear black for Friday's home opener

One of the most popular Pirates is calling for a "blackout" at PNC Park on Friday!

Andrew McCutchen is calling on Pirates fans to wear black for the team's home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Golden Triangle Ambassadors to be visible for Pirates' home opener

You might notice something new on the way to PNC Park on Friday.

The Golden Triangle Ambassadors are the newest additions to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership staff, and they are ready to help in any way they can.

"Each ambassador is armed with a grab bag," said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the PDP. "And they're going to walk up to you and ask if you are rooting for the Buccos today and pull out a card and surprise you."

Standing out in their blue and yellow shirts, the ambassadors will hand out numerous promo and gift cards to 19 Downtown businesses in hopes of getting more foot traffic into the Golden Triangle."

There are 50 percent off codes for symphony tickets," Waldrup said. "There are gift cards to a whole host of restaurants."  

Pirates heading into home opener with 4-2 record

When the Pirates host the Chicago White Sox for the team's home opener, they'll be looking to improve their record to 5-2, having gotten off to a good start so far this season.

The Buccos are coming off of a sweep of the Red Sox in Boston at Fenway Park.

Prior to that, the Pirates split three games with the Reds in Cincinnati. 

