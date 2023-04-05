A love of baseball run deeps in the Bednar family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have had their ups and downs over the past few years, but one consistent bright spot has been relief pitcher and Mars native David Bednar.

Since coming to the Pirates three years ago, Bednar has quietly become one of the best closers in baseball, and his family couldn't be happier to watch it all come together.

Bednar's meteoric rise has been made even more special because he's doing it in his hometown.

"It's just been an incredible experience," said David Bednar's father, Andy. "This is his third opening day, and it never gets old. The All-Star Game last year, the World Baseball Classic this year and just closing games for the Pirates, it's been so exciting to see."

The Bednar family made the trip to see the World Baseball Classic, where his mother, Sue, had one question for him.

"My wife said, 'Were you afraid to face (Los Angeles Angels star Shohei) Ohtani and he said, 'Why would I be afraid to face him? He should be afraid to face me,'" Andy Bednar said.

Andy Bednar certainly had something to do with instilling that aggressive mindset in David Bednar and his younger brother, Will, a 2021 first-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants.

"The work ethic of both the boys and my daughter, Danielle, has been incredible," Andy Bednar said. "They've been around some really good baseball people."

One of those "good baseball people" has been Andy Bednar himself. He coached both boys at Mars High School, where he still serves as the team's pitching coach.

And when asked about his son's future in Pittsburgh, the elder Bednar's response will surely make Pirates fans smile.

"I think everyone knows, he is the epitome of a Yinzer," Andy Bednar said. "They just bought a house here in the northern suburbs and he loves it here and I know he definitely wants to stay. He loves the Steelers and the Penguins and Iron City beer."

Andy Bednar and the Fightin' Planets are off to a 5-2 start after winning back-to-back games against West Allegheny this week.