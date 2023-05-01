Watch CBS News

Met Gala 2023: Live updates, celebrity interviews from the red carpet on fashion's biggest night

By CBS New York Team, Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

Celebrities to begin arriving at Met Gala 2023
Celebrities to begin arriving at Met Gala 2023 03:15

NEW YORK -- The star-studded Met Gala returns tonight to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

This year's theme centers on Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel. 

We'll show you the most talked-about looks as celebrities make their way across the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. on CBS News New York

Follow this live blog for live updates from the red carpet!

 

Watch: Best looks and interviews from the red carpet

Met Gala 2023: Best looks & interviews from the red carpet - Part 1 09:14
Met Gala 2023: Best looks & interviews from the red carpet - Part 2 09:32
Met Gala 2023: Best looks & interviews from the red carpet - Part 3 07:22
Jared Leto wears a cat costume

Jared Leto wears a cat costume to the Met Gala 00:48
Jeremy Pope with a Karl cape

Fangirling for Pedro Pascal

JLo shuts down the carpet

Paris Hilton

Janelle Monae is a moment

Benito Bad Bunny in the house

Gigi Hadid

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

Serena Williams and hubby

Jimmy Fallon on the red carpet

Interviewing Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala 01:54
Florence Pugh in a tall headdress

What is happening right now?

Interviewing Doja Cat

See It: Doja Cat dresses as a cat at the Met Gala 02:08
Doja Cat Cat

Jessica Chastain dressed as Karl Lagerfeld

Interview with Ben Platt

Ben Platt at Met Gala 2023 00:45
Interview with co-chair Michaela Coel

Interview with Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel 02:13
Ashley Graham looks stunning

Ben Platt at the Met Gala

Speaking with Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala 01:31
The beautiful Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala

Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel

Penelope Cruz shares what inspired her outfit

Penelope Cruz on what inspired her outfit at Met Gala 2023 00:55
Interview with Chloe Fineman

Interviewing Chloe Fineman at Met Gala 2023 03:07
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Met Gala co-chair Roger Federer

Anna Wintour speaks on red carpet

Anna Wintour speaks on red carpet at Met Gala 2023 01:20
Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz

Met Gala maestro Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour arrives at Met Gala 2023 00:34
SNL's Chloe Fineman arrives

Live updates from CBS2's Ali Bauman

How to watch the Met Gala red carpet

Hoping to watch the arrivals on fashion's biggest night? We've got you covered. CLICK HERE to find out the details. 

Watch: Preview of Monday night's Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Organizers give preview 20:32

Officials with the Metropolitan Museum of Art gave a preview of Monday night's Met Gala. Watch it in the video above. 

Fashion's biggest night honors Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala is always a chance for designers to show off their most dramatic visions, but this year's gala will honor one designer in particular. 

The Met Gala has been called the biggest fashion event in the world, the best party of the year, and you know A-list stars will ring their A-game. 

CLICK HERE for Ali Bauman's full report. 

From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone

Met Gala: From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone 04:42

How did the annual fundraiser become known as the "Oscars of fashion?"

We spoke with Joanna Nikas, deputy style editor at The Cut, to learn more.

Nikas explained how the event, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, got started and grew into a cultural phenomenon.

She also gave us a sneak peek of what to expect this year. 

Watch her full interview above for more information.

