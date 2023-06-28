Watch CBS News
Local News

How to keep pets safe from unhealthy air caused by Canadian wildfire smoke

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Keeping keep pets safe on code red air quality days
Keeping keep pets safe on code red air quality days 00:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just like when it's extremely hot or cold outside, the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke is a problem for pets too.

On a code red day, the DEP said young children, older people and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. 

Veterinarians say it's the same with pets. You should limit their time outside. 

When you do go out, minimize their exposure and don't run with them. Try wiping their muzzle, paws and coat with a damp cloth when coming back inside to clean off any lingering pollutants.

Keep an eye on them. If you notice there's a change in their behavior like heavy breathing or irritated eyes, call your vet. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.