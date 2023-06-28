How to keep pets safe from unhealthy air caused by Canadian wildfire smoke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just like when it's extremely hot or cold outside, the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke is a problem for pets too.

On a code red day, the DEP said young children, older people and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Veterinarians say it's the same with pets. You should limit their time outside.

When you do go out, minimize their exposure and don't run with them. Try wiping their muzzle, paws and coat with a damp cloth when coming back inside to clean off any lingering pollutants.

Keep an eye on them. If you notice there's a change in their behavior like heavy breathing or irritated eyes, call your vet.