First Alert Weather: Wintry mix of rain and ice expected to arrive throughout Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Western Pennsylvania is getting a taste of winter this morning, from tracking the skies to how your morning commute could be impacted, the KDKA news team has you covered.
School closings and delays
A number of area school districts have issued delays or closings due to the inclement weather.
Click here to get the latest closing and delay information for your district.
PennDOT crews ready for incoming ice storm
With a potential ice storm set to impact the area, PennDOT crews and motorists are preparing for whatever Mother Nature throws at us, especially in areas in the eastern part of the Pittsburgh area.
PennDOT says it's as ready as it can be for the ice storm, but as always, they're asking drivers to avoid driving and give their plow trucks space.