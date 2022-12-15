First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures and rain could lead to icy conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No surprises to the weather to start the day.

Temperatures are about where we thought they would be. Temperatures are well below 32° in the Laurels with temperatures hovering near 32° in places like Zelienople, Butler, and Kittanning.

I still expect to see a number of school delays and cancelations today for areas that are under advisories and especially under the Ice Storm Warning.

Watches and warnings in place today KDKA Weather Center

Rain should be steady through the morning hours through at least 2 p.m. We will then see showers through around 7:00 tonight before the rest of the day will be dry.

With freezing rain possible in some areas, travelers are asked to be aware of the outside temperature in their vehicles. If you see temperatures at or below 34° you should be super aware of what is going on around you and with roads.

Temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Give yourself a break check every once in a while to see if there is any ice.

Later today we may have some power issues, especially as the winds pick up after 2 p.m.

Looking ahead, there will be light snow chances starting up on Friday evening and continuing through the weekend. I do expect with the set-up to see a snow squall or two that could impact roads with a quick layer of snow all of a sudden down.

I'd expect road crews to get out and treat roads as soon as the rain comes to an end for potential winter weather this weekend.

7-day forecast - December 15, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

