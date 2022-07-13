2022 Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agency Tracker

2022 Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agency Trackerget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Free agency is set to begin at 12 p.m., but the Penguins have already handled a big chunk of their business.
Malkin re-signs with Pens, inks 4-year deal
It's official! Malkin will be back with the Pens for 4 more years after signing a contract extension with the team late on Tuesday night.
Malkin had reportedly been prepared to test the free agent market after not coming to terms with the team, but the two sides came to an agreement just 12 hours before free agency was set to begin.
Rakell re-signs for six more seasons
Rickard Rakell will be back in the fold for Pittsburgh for six more seasons.
The 29-year-old winger extended his deal with the Pens just 2 days before free agency was set to begin.