Penguins sign goalie Dustin Tokarski to 1-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins signed goalie Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract.

The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $755,000, general manager Ron Hextall announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was with the Buffalo Sabres last season, appearing in 29 games, going 10-12-5 with a 3.27 goals-against average and one shutout. He's also played with a slew of AHL teams, including the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Before his professional career, he won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championships.

He was drafted in 2008 by Tampa Bay in the fifth round, 122nd overall.