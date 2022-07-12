Report: Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell reach agreement on contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rickard Rakell is reportedly staying in Pittsburgh.

According to Mike DeFabo from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rakell and the Penguins have agreed to terms on a six-year contract. DeFabo reports the deal is worth $5 million per year.

The winger, who was traded by Anaheim to Pittsburgh in March, played 19 games with the Penguins and tallied 13 points.

The 29-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Ducks after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft.