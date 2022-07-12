Report: Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell reach agreement on contract
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rickard Rakell is reportedly staying in Pittsburgh.
According to Mike DeFabo from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rakell and the Penguins have agreed to terms on a six-year contract. DeFabo reports the deal is worth $5 million per year.
The winger, who was traded by Anaheim to Pittsburgh in March, played 19 games with the Penguins and tallied 13 points.
The 29-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Ducks after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.