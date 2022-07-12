Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell reach agreement on contract

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: July 11, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: July 11, 2022 02:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rickard Rakell is reportedly staying in Pittsburgh.

According to Mike DeFabo from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rakell and the Penguins have agreed to terms on a six-year contract. DeFabo reports the deal is worth $5 million per year. 

The winger, who was traded by Anaheim to Pittsburgh in March, played 19 games with the Penguins and tallied 13 points. 

The 29-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Ducks after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 9:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.