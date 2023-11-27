42nd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund raises nearly $856K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The total is in, and thanks to your generous donations, the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund raised nearly $856,000 this year.

The official total is $855,935 -- the second-highest amount ever.

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided Thanksgiving dinners for more than a million neighbors in need for the past 42 years, and this year, the need was even greater.

Just as neighbors were getting back to work and starting to recover financially from the pandemic, inflation left many families trying to figure out how to make ends meet. Chris West, director of community connections at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said this year, the need for food assistance is greater than it was at the height of the pandemic.

"We've seen our call volume go up by 12% and food we distribute up by 11%," West said.

In the last year, the food bank delivered enough food for nearly 42 million meals across the 11-county area it serves. That's 2 million more meals than in 2020.

Money raised in the 42nd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and helps our neighbors in need on Thanksgiving.

We couldn't have done it without all of you. From all of us at KDKA-TV and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, thank you for helping make the 42nd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund a success.

