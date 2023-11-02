Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helps families in need on Thanksgiving

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The holiday season is almost here and for a lot of families that means having to make tough decisions. For some, it's choosing to pay for heat instead of food.

At the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank in Duquesne, fresh fruit, vegetables and other items are organized and boxed up, ready to be sent to people in need.

"It's really the community coming together," said Jordan Hartman, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank distribution manager.

"At the food bank we've actually distributed 18% more produce this fiscal year starting in July than we did last year," said Hartman.

But before the food makes its way to the table, a lot of work happens inside the updated warehouse.

Improvements to the building include better storage and accessibility. These are things that companies like UPMC gave their support to, which the food bank says they needed especially with more families showing up at the warehouse and to their dozens of distribution sites they have every month.

"We know folks are unfortunately having to make decisions between food, between utilities, between health care bills, a lot of different assets in folks' lives and food, unfortunately, folks think they can skip out on."

They were recently in McKeesport where they helped more than 450 families.

"We're taking eggs, produce, milk, frozen meat items and some dry items," said Hartman.

Serving 11 counties, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank travels beyond the city, like to Indiana, Somerset and Cambria counties.

"As we continue to see a growing need, we're going to continue to have a need for more community support in our organization to help out our neighbors."

Their goal, along with their supporters like UPMC, is to make sure no one goes hungry this upcoming holiday season and all year long.

And now's your chance to help KDKA-TV and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank make sure our neighbors in need have food on Thanksgiving. Click here for how you can donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.