KDKA-TV remembers Wayne Van Dine and the importance of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're now just two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and that means there are still two more weeks to donate to the 42nd Annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

This mission has meant so much to all of us here at KDKA-TV over the years, including the late Wayne Van Dine.

For decades, if Pittsburghers had a problem they couldn't solve, they would simply "Take It 2 Wayne."

Wayne Van Dine was a beloved reporter and anchor at KDKA-TV and built a career out of helping people, something two of his former colleagues say was at the very core of who he was.

"He was just as real and as authentic as could be, and he just loved being with people and loved what he could do for people. Thus, his job was to go out and solve problems for people", said former KDKA-TV News anchor and reporter Ron Klink.

Former KDKA-TV photographer Greg Savage added, "When you went to do a story with him, it didn't matter if it was a guy down on his luck that had a problem or if it was a corporation or a township. Everybody was equal in Wayne's eyes, and he wanted to genuinely help these folks."

When Al Julius left KDKA-TV in the early 1990s, Wayne's commitment to helping people in the community made him a natural choice to inherit leading the charge for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

"Wayne was exactly the kind of person that you would want stepping into that role and taking it on because his whole life had been dedicated to asking, 'How do I help people? How do I use this medium of television news and whatever fame I may have to make life better for people?' So it was a perfect transition," said Klink.

From 1991 to 2002, Van Dine was a warrior for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, reminding viewers year after year why the mission is so important.

"The Turkey Fund became personal to Wayne, and it's because of the big heart the guy had. He would go to a grade school, and little kids would've raised $30. He would react the same way with those kids as a corporation that said, 'Hey, here's $50,000 for your Turkey Fund.' He was truly appreciative of the gesture and the work that went into it," said Savage.

During an interview in 1999, for KDKA-TV's 50th anniversary, Van Dine reflected on the impact of his stories and his work.

"There's a sense of satisfaction, particularly when a story has a happy ending. So it is fulfilling and satisfying, but I really don't dwell on it. And when somebody says, 'Tell me about some of the stories you've done,' I have trouble even remembering them unless I look back at a log book," said Van Dine.

Wayne Van Dine retired from KDKA-TV in 2003 and passed away in 2016, but his legacy will live on for years to come.

"He lived his life in service to other people. We are honored that there were people like Wayne Van Dine, and very few, who actually wanted to live their life-solving problems for other people," said Klink.

Savage added, "He let you into his world, and you were just so glad to be there. He invited you in, and you just knew that there was this warmth about Wayne. He was just a terrific guy. I miss him greatly. I really do."

Now's your chance to honor Wayne Van Dine and help us continue a cause so near to his heart by donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund and making sure our neighbors in need have food on Thanksgiving.

And, as always, we thank you for helping us with this important mission for our community.