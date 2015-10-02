America's mass shootings

In recent years, America has been plagued by a seemingly endless barrage of catastrophic mass shootings, fueling questions about gun control, mental health, bullying, school safety, and Congressional inaction. A 2014 FBI study found that mass shootings are actually on the rise; a fact that explains why they seem to have become a fixture of American life.
Pictured: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a shooter began firing from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. When police entered the gunman's hotel room, they discovered Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, had killed himself.
At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured, in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.