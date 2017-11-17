The most heavily Christian countries on Earth

-
Billions of believers
Christianity is the most widely practiced religion in the world, with some 2.4 billion followers -- one-third of the global population. The Catholic church alone has 1.09 billion followers.
The United States has the largest Christian population in the world, but not the highest rate of Christians per capita. In fact, the U.S. population, which is about 71 percent Christian, doesn't even make this list, ranking in 85th place worldwide, according to the U.S. State Department.
See which countries have the largest percentage of Christians, according to various census results, the Pew Research Center and other sources.
Credit: John Macdougall / AFP/Getty Images
-
61 (TIE). El Salvador
We'll start with El Salvador, where the population is 81.9 percent Christian.
Credit: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images
-
61 (TIE). Ukraine
Ukraine's population is 81.9 percent Christian. Most belong to a branch of the Orthodox church.
Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
-
60. Swaziland
Swaziland's population is 82.7 percent Christian.
Credit: Catholic Diocese of Umzimkulu
-
57 (TIE). Costa Rica
Eighty-three percent of the population of Costa Rica is Christian, primarily Catholic.
Here, believers carry a statue of Jesus during a procession known as Jesus Nazareno of the tapes, during Holy Week in 2017. People tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus.
Credit: Ezequiel Becerra/AFP/Getty Images
-
57 (TIE). Dominican Republic
Eighty-three percent of the Dominican Republic is Christian, primarily Catholic.
Credit: Miguel Gomez/AP
-
57 (TIE). Italy
Italy's population is 83 percent Christian More than 81 percent of the population is Catholic.
Here, Pope Francis leads a Mass at the church of San Tommaso on the outskirts of Rome in 2014.
Credit: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
-
56. Ireland
Ireland's population is 83.8 percent Christian.
More than three-quarters of residents in the Republic of Ireland identify as Catholic, while in Northern Ireland, the 2011 census found 48 percent of the population identifies as either Protestant or brought up Protestant and 45 percent as Catholic or brought up Catholic.
This photo shows a Saint Patrick's Day celebration at Saul Church on March 17, 2017, in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.
Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
-
55. Portugal
Portugal's population is 84.3 percent Christian, and 81 percent Catholic.
Credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
-
54. Liechtenstein
The population of Liechtenstein is 84.4 percent Christian, and nearly 76 percent Catholic.
Credit: Arno Balzarini/AP
-
53. Nicaragua
Nicaragua's population is 84.6 percent Christian, Nearly 60 percent of the population is Catholic.
Here, the faithful take part in Ash Wednesday observances at the cathedral in Managua.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
51 (TIE). Bulgaria
Eighty-five percent of Bulgaria's population is Christian. Most belong to the Eastern Orthodox Church.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
51 (TIE). Philippines
Eighty-five percent of the population of the Philippines is Christian and 80 percent is Catholic.
Credit: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
-
50. Kenya
Kenya's population is 85.1 percent Christian. Protestant denominations, including the Anglican Church of Kenya, have the largest membership.
Credit: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
-
49. Liberia
Liberia's population is 85.5 percent Christian.
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
45 (TIE). Cook Islands
The population of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific is 86 percent Christian.
Credit: AP
-
45 (TIE). Monaco
Monaco's population is also 86 percent Christian.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
45 (TIE). Bahamas
Eighty-six percent of the population of the Bahamas is Christian.
Credit: Andres Leighton/AP
-
45 (TIE). Argentina
Argentina's population is 86 percent Christian, and 71 percent Catholic.
Here, priest Juan Gabriel Arias shows a tattoo depicting Christ holding the Racing Football Club shield at the church Natividad de Maria in Buenos Aires. The priest became member of the executive committee of the Racing Club after getting permission from Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis.
Credit: Maxi Failla/AFP/Getty Images
-
42 (TIE). Zimbabwe
Eighty-seven percent of Zimbabwe's population is Christian.
Credit: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images
-
42 (TIE). Peru
Peru's population is 87 percent Christian and 77 percent Catholic.
Credit: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
-
42 (TIE). Guatemala
Eighty-seven percent of the population of Guatemala is Christian; 77 percent of the population is Catholic.
Seen here, Ash Wednesday in Guatemala City on March 1, 2017.
Credit: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
-
38 (TIE). Aruba
Eighty-eight percent of Aruba's population is Christian, the vast majority Catholic.
Credit: Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
-
38 (TIE). Gabon
Eighty-eight percent of Gabon's population is Christian.
Here, a choir sings hymns during a rally of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Church in Owendo in 2014.
Credit: Celia Lebur/AFP/Getty Images
-
38 (TIE). Honduras
Eighty-eight percent of the population of Honduras is Christian.
Here, believers celebrate Palm Sunday in Tegucigalpa on April 9, 2017.
Credit: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
-
38 (TIE). Venezuela
Eighty-eight percent of Venezuela's population is Christian, and 71 percent of the population is Catholic.
Credit: Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images
-
36 (TIE). Georgia
The nation of Georgia's population is 88.6 percent Christian. Most belong to the Georgian Orthodox Church.
Here, a Georgian Orthodox priest baptizes a child in a church in Tbilisi during the Epiphany Day in 2014.
Credit: Vano Shlamov/AFP/Getty Images
-
36 (TIE). Uganda
Uganda's population is 88.6 percent Christian.
Here, believers touch a wooden crucifix at the Catholic Basilica Church of the Uganda Martyrs in Namugongo.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
34 (TIE). Dominica
Dominica's population is 88.7 percent Christian.
Credit: Calibsihie chapel
-
34 (TIE). Equatorial Guinea
The population of Equatorial Guinea is 88.7 percent Christian, primarily Catholic.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
33. Bolivia
Bolivia's population is 89 percent Christian, and 76 percent Catholic.
Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
-
32. Cape Verde
Cape Verde's population is 89.1 percent Christian. Nearly 79 percent of the population is Catholic.
Credit: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
-
31. Andorra
Andorra's population is 89.5 percent Christian, mostly Catholic.
Credit: Visitandorra.com
-
28 (TIE). Lesotho
Ninety percent of the population of Lesotho, in southern Africa, is Christian.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
-
28 (TIE). Namibia
Namibia's population is also 90 percent Christian.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
28 (TIE). Brazil
Ninety percent of Brazil's population is Christian.
Here, Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Copacabana beach in 2013.
Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images
-
27. Croatia
Croatia's population is 90.1 percent Christian. More than 86 percent of the population is Catholic.
Credit: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
-
26. Republic of the Congo
The population of the Republic of the Congo is 90.7 percent Christian.
Credit: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
-
25. Serbia
Serbia's population is 91 percent Christian, mostly Orthodox.
Credit: Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images
-
23 (TIE). San Marino
San Marino's population is 91.6 percent Christian. More than 90 percent of the population is Catholic.
Here, Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves San Marino's Basilica during a visit in 2011.
Credit: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
-
23 (TIE). Malta
Malta's population is 91.6 percent Christian, primarily Catholic.
Credit: Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
-
20 (TIE). Panama
Panama's population is 92 percent Christian.
Here, a woman kisses an statue of Jesus during a Holy Thursday ceremony in Panama City.
Credit: Elmer Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
-
20 (TIE). Colombia
Colombia's population is also 92 percent Christian.
Here, Pope Francis waves as he leaves San Pedro Claver church in Cartagena on September 10, 2017.
Credit: Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images
-
20 (TIE). Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ninety-two percent of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is Christian.
Credit: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
-
19. Mexico
Mexico's population is 92.4 percent Christian.
Here, people light candles at the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City in 2013.
Credit: Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images
-
18. Rwanda
Rwanda's population is 93.6 percent Christian.
Credit: Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
-
17. Ecuador
Ninety-four percent of Ecuador's population is Christian.
Credit: Juan Cevallos/AFP/Getty Images
-
16. Poland
Poland's population is 94.3 percent Christian and 86.3 percent Catholic.
Here, Pope Francis meets with Polish bishops at Wawel Cathedral in Krakow in 2016.
Credit: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images
-
15. Seychelles
The population of Seychelles, an island chain in the Indian Ocean, is 94.7 percent Christian.
Credit: Seychelles Ministry for Youth Sports and Culture
-
14. Moldova
Moldova's population is 95.3 percent Christian. The Orthodox Church is by far the largest here.
Credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images
-
12 (TIE). Faroe Islands
The population of the Faroe Islands, in the North Atlantic, is 95.4 percent Christian. The largest denomination is Evangelical Lutheran.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
-
12 (TIE). Micronesia
The population of Micronesia, a federation of islands in the Pacific, is 95.4 percent Christian.
Credit: Visit-micronesia.fm
-
11. Zambia
Zambia's population is 95.5 percent Christian.
Credit: William West/AFP/Getty Images
-
9 (TIE). Paraguay
Paraguay's population is 96 percent Christian.
Here, Catholics throw money from a church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary.
Credit: Norberto Duarte/AFP/Getty Images
-
9 (TIE). Haiti
Haiti's population is 96 percent Christian, primarily Catholic. Many Haitians practice the tradition of voodoo as well as Christianity.
Credit: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
-
8. Greenland
Greenland's population is 96.6 percent Christian, almost entirely Protestant.
Credit: Getty Images
-
7. Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea's population is 97 percent Christian.
Credit: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
-
6. Grenada
The Caribbean nation of Grenada's population is 97.3 percent Christian.
Credit: Harold Quash/AP
-
5. Armenia
Armenia's population is 97.9 percent Christian. Almost all belong to the Armenian Apostolic Church, which was founded in the first century A.D. Armenia became the first nation to declare Christianity as its state religion in 301 A.D.
Credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images
-
3 (TIE). Greece
The population in Greece is 98 percent Christian, almost all Greek Orthodox.
Here, a Greek Orthodox worshipper prays during a Good Friday service.
Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images
-
3 (TIE). Romania
Romania's population is 98 percent Christian, mostly Orthodox.
Here, Romanians pray during a Palm Sunday service outside of a Greco Catholic church.
Credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images
-
2. East Timor
The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (East Timor), in Southeast Asia, is 99.1 percent Christian. Nearly 97 percent of the population is Catholic.
Credit: Getty Images
-
1. Vatican City
The population of Vatican City -- home of the pope, St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and the Vatican Museums -- is 100 percent Catholic. Vatican City, an independent city-state of just over 100 acres located within Rome, has a population of about 1,000 people.
Credit: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images