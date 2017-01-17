Live

Watch CBSN Live

The 12 men who walked on the moon

Back
    Next
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon
    • The 12 men who walked on the moon

    • Men on the moon

      Gene Cernan, commander of the Apollo 17 mission to the moon, poses in front of an American flag and the crew’s lunar rover.

      NASA’s Apollo space program stretched from 1961 to 1972, and culminated in a dozen men walking on the moon.

      Gene Cernan, who died Jan. 16, 2016, was the 11th man to set foot on the moon -- but the last to leave the lunar surface at the end of his third and final moonwalk with Harrison “Jack” Schmitt.

      The following photos look back at the NASA astronauts who walked upon the lunar surface. 

      Credit: NASA

    • Neil Armstrong, the first moonwalk

      In this July 16, 1969 file photo, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. He was the first man to set foot on the moon.

      Credit: Uncredited, AP

    • Buzz Aldrin

      Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module.

      Credit: NASA/AP

    • Charles "Pete" Conrad

      Apollo 12 commander Charles “Pete” Conrad unfurls the United States flag on the lunar surface during the first extravehicular activity on Nov. 19, 1969.  

      Credit: NASA

    • Alan L. Bean

      Astronaut Alan L. Bean, Lunar Module pilot for the Apollo 12 lunar landing mission, holds a Special Environmental Sample Container filled with lunar soil collected during the extravehicular activity (EVA) in which Astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., commander, and Bean participated.

      Credit: NASA/ Johnson Space Center

    • Alan Shepard

      An undated picture shows U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard who became the first American astronaut to journey into space on May 5, 1961 in the Freedom 7 spacecraft.

      Credit: /AFP/Getty Images

    • Edgar D. Mitchell

      A picture taken on February 6, 1971 shows Astronaut Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14 lunar module pilot, moving across the lunar surface while looking over a traverse map during extravehicular activity (EVA).

      Credit: NASA/AFP/Getty Images

    • David R. Scott

      Astronaut David R. Scott, commander, gives a military salute while standing beside the deployed U.S. flag during the Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA) at the Hadley-Apennine landing site. 

      Credit: NASA/ Johnson Space Center, NASA

    • James B. Irwin

      Astronaut James B. Irwin, Lunar Module pilot, works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the first Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA-1) at the Hadley-Apennine landing site. The shadow of the Lunar Module “Falcon” is in the foreground. 

      Credit: NASA/ Johnson Space Center

    • John Young

      The pilot and commander of the shuttle get the prime seats in the forward section of the flight deck. Here, astronaut Young, commander of the STS-1 mission, looks up from a loose-leaf notebook used to record flight activity.

      Credit: NASA

    • Charles M. Duke Jr.

      Charles M. Duke Jr. was one of the 19 astronauts selected by NASA in April 1966. He served as member of the astronaut support crew for the Apollo 10 flight. He was CAPCOM for Apollo 11, the first landing on the Moon and he served as backup lunar module pilot on Apollo 13.

      Credit: NASA

    • Gene Cernan

      In this file photo from 1972, U.S. American Navy commander and astronaut Eugene Cernan, is pictured in his space suit.

      Cernan died Jan. 16, 2017 at age 82. He was the 11th man to set foot on the moon, but the last to leave the lunar surface at the end of the third and final moonwalk with Harrison “Jack” Schmitt. 

      Credit: AP/NASA/DAPD

    • Harrison "Jack" Shmitt

      Harrison “Jack” Shmitt was the next-to-last astronaut from the Apollo 17 mission to leave the lunar surface, followed by Cernan.

      Credit: NASA