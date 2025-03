Wildwood Police issue warning about possible pop-up party in Cape May County We're still a few weeks away from the summer season down the shore. But police are already trying to stop more pop-up parties from happening. Wildwood police say they've seen posts on social media promoting a party in July. Police want to prevent a repeat of a dangerous situation like this one in 2022. Two people were killed and several others were hurt at illegal car gatherings in Wildwood.