Watch CBS News

Wildfire in Pemberton Township, Burlington County

Crews are battling a forest fire in South Jersey. The story is unfolding in Pemberton, Burlington County. The wildfire is happening behind Presidential Lake Estates near Route 70 in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Ray Strickland reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.