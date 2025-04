Wildfire burns in Vineland, New Jersey; 800 acres burned, 20% contained A wildfire continues to burn in Vineland, New Jersey. So far, 800 acres have been scorched with 20% containment. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire began around 12:30 Friday afternoon in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area. It's not threatening any homes or businesses. There are road closures. The cause of this fire has yet to be determined