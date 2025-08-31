Why SEPTA asked customers not to buy weekly passes after temporary injunction ruled | Digital Brief A judge recently ruled the transit agency cannot move forward with fare hikes and additional service cuts that were set to go into effect after Labor Day. But some riders have already been overcharged at the new rate. It's not clear when or how those customers will be refunded. Jan Carabeo has the morning headlines, and meteorologist Tammie Souza has the latest NEXT Weather forecast for Sunday, August 31, 2025.