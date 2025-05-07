Watch CBS News

What's trending: Racoon plays with meth pipe, Steph Curry injury and more

From a very Philly engagement to a strange traffic stop in Ohio involving a raccoon, Chandler Lutz has what's trending online on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
