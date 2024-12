What to know for Philadelphia's 2025 Mummers Parade The New Year's celebration in Philly comes with a little bit of strut in our steps. Preparations are underway for the 124th Mummers Parade. The parade begins at 17th and Market streets near City Hall and ends at Washington Avenue. The parade kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will be wrapped up by 5 p.m. Parking restrictions begin around 15th Street starting this Sunday.