Wharton State Forest fire grows to 1,750 acres, 50% contained as of Sunday morning Two New Jersey campgrounds were evacuated as fire crews work to contain a wildfire that broke out in Wharton State Forest in Waterford, officials said. In an update Sunday morning, the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service said the fire, known as the California Branch Wildfire, grew from 1,000 to 1,750 acres overnight.