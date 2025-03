Trump and JD Vance clash with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at White House meeting President Trump has been pressing for an agreement giving the U.S. access to profits from Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of a path to end the war with Russia. After a heated exchange, Zelenskyy left the White House with no deal. Kerri Corrado has more on how it all went down and reactions from our local Ukrainian community.