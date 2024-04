Trillions of cicadas expected to emerge in the Midwest and Southeast during the spring The cicadas are coming soon. And there could be more of them than the world has seen in 200 years because their life cycles are lining up. A group of 13-year cicadas and a group of 17-year cicadas will show up in May. Those two broods will produce trillions of cicadas in the Midwest and the Southeast. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/49B310u