A tractor-trailer hauling concrete barrier segments overturned in a crash on Route 30 in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 30 bypass in Chester County A tractor-trailer hauling concrete barrier segments overturned in a crash on Route 30 in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On