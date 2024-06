Timbuctoo: 60 years before Juneteenth, free Black Americans thrived in this South Jersey town Formerly enslaved people were free in Timbuctoo, New Jersey 60 years before Juneteenth - the national holiday marking Union troops' arrival in Texas to carry out the Emancipation Proclamation. Tucked in Westampton, Burlington County, the site includes gravestones of Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Wakisha Bailey reports.