Thousands of athletes compete at the 2025 Penn Relays in Philadelphia, marking its 129th year Thursday, April 24, marks the start of the 129th running of the Penn Relays. The track and field events are well underway in University City at historic Franklin Field. Thousands of athletes from around the world will be competing in a variety of events over the next three days. Nikki DeMentri reports to welcome the athletic world to Philly.