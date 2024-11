“The Young & the Restless” marks 13,000th episode; Watch on CBS Philadelphia The daytime drama The Young and the Restless will celebrate a major milestone on Wednesday. It's 13,000th episode. Viewers can expect a week filled with suspense and special surprises as Abby and Devon walk down the aisle. Melissa Ordway and Bryton James star on the show. Anchor Jim Donovan talked with the actors about marking this moment.