Federal charges announced against Eric Lewis, man accused in fatal shooting of Philadelphia officer The man accused of shooting and killing Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber and wounding officer Hector Rodriguez is facing federal charges. Federal prosecutors charged Eric Lewis with five counts, including illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, stealing Rodriguez's gun and shooting at the officers. Lewis is accused of shooting the officers and firing at nine others on Oct. 10 near 52nd and Arch streets in West Philadelphia. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania David Metcalf announced the charges on Thursday, Oct. 22. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Lewis, Metcalf said. More