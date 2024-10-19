Tape-to-tape pass from Gritty leads to Ross DiMattei's practice goal as Flyers prep for home opener Ross already has a day job on our morning newscast so he's probably not playing for the Flyers any time soon. But we were welcomed onto the ice at Wells Fargo Center as the orange and black get ready for their home opener Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Hear all about the merch available in the team store, the special celebrations before the 7 p.m. puck drop and see Gritty being Gritty.