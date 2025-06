SUV slams into bike shop in Ventnor City, New Jersey This Ventnor bike shop is temporarily shut down after an SUV slammed into the store. This is the aftermath of the crash at AAAA Bike Shop on Ventnor Avenue. No one in the store or the SUV was hurt. But police gave the driver a ticket for careless driving. The bike shop's owner wrote on Instagram that they hope to be back up and running in the next couple of days.