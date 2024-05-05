Study finds that kids and their dogs share a special bond | Pet Project
A study from Oregon State University finds that kids and dogs are a very special pairing. It found dogs synchronize their behavior with children and their adult caretakers. Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson has more in this week's Pet Project.
