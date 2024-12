Stowaway with a Philly driver's license removed from New York to Paris flight after disturbance There are new details about the woman arrested after she snuck onto a Delta flight from New York to Paris. Although her name has not been released by authorities, people familiar with the situation tell CBS News the woman is a 57-year-old with a driver's license showing she is a Philadelphia resident. French officials said she is a Russian national and she remains in the custody of French police.