Starbucks workers strike in Philly, NJ Transit offers extra services for holidays | Digital Brief Starbucks baristas in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia are joining their fellow workers on strike across the country. Meanwhile, Teamsters workers are still on strike at Amazon distribution centers around the country. Plus, NJ Transit has a special gift for travelers this season. Here are the top headlines in the Philadelphia region for Sunday, December 22, 2024.