Watch CBS News

Southwest Philly restaurant deemed structurally unsafe after SUV crashes inside | Digital Brief

A Southwest Philadelphia restaurant has been deemed unsafe after an SUV slammed into the building earlier Monday morning. An investigation is also ongoing in West Chester after a man fired several shots at officers Sunday afternoon. Plus, the city of Philadelphia is enforcing no-parking zones along street sweeping routes in select city neighborhoods. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Grant Gilmore.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.