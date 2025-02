South Jersey, Rowan and Rutgers-Camden need the Glassboro Camden rail line, NJ Transit CEO says To help expand local "eds and meds", South Jersey needs a transit system rivaling North Jersey and New York, the President and CEO of NJ Transit said Wednesday. Kris Kolluri was at Rowan University discussing the Glassboro-Camden Line, a long-discussed rail project that is in the design phase, and also addressed plans to revamp Camden's Walter Rand Transportation Center.