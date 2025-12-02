Snow falling in Lehigh County, Pa.; drivers and crews prep for winter weather around Philly area Wet and wintry weather is arriving in the Philadelphia region, with areas far north and west like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos expected to get the most significant snowfall. Other areas will see mostly rain, and some areas will have rain wash away any coating of snow. Brandon Goldner reports from Whitehall Township, where snow was beginning to fall, and Nikki DeMentri spotted some falling graupel (also called soft hail, or snow pellets) in Paoli.