Sinkhole opens behind Walgreens at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Emergency crews have closed off several areas to cars and pedestrians after a large sinkhole opened up in Montgomery County. The sinkhole is behind a Walgreens along East Dekalb Pike and South Henderson Road in King of Prussia. This area of King of Prussia has had several other sinkholes open in the past year. Upper Merion Township police said to avoid the area until further notice.