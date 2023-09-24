Watch CBS News

September 23 is officially Bruce Springsteen Day

September 23 is officially Bruce Springsteen Day in his home state, in honor of the boss’ 74th birthday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the special day at an event back in April. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3t5ST0a
