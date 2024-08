SEPTA UPass Program at Bryn Mawr College for free More college students in our area will be able to ride SEPTA at no cost. Bryn Mawr College will be the second higher education institution to participate in SEPTA’s Key Advantage UPass Program. All full-time enrolled students will be given a pass to use on trains, buses or trolleys. SEPTA launched the UPass program last August at Swarthmore College.