SEPTA riders call for state funding boost after board passes "doomsday" budget | What's Trending Calls to "save SEPTA" were filling social media Thursday and into the weekend after the transit authority's board approved a "doomsday" budget that hikes fares and cuts several bus routes and rail lines. SEPTA says it has to plan for the worst case scenario if state funding for the agency's $213 million deficit does not materialize. Chandler Lutz takes a look at reaction to the news on social media.