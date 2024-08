Sen. Bob Menendez resigns; scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 Bob Menendez is now officially a former senator from New Jersey. His resignation took effect at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Menendez was convicted in July of 16 federal corruption charges — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29. Menendez faces a maximum of 222 years in prison.