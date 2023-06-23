Watch CBS News

Seaside Heights new 10 p.m. curfew for teens

Another shore town has issued a new curfew because of rowdy teenagers. Seaside Heights passed an emergency measure this week to establish a 10 pm. curfew for those under 18. The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
