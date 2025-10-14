Sales open for MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser as it returns for its 31st year From pumpkin to apple, no matter your pie preference, it's the perfect time to plan for those holiday desserts. MANNA provides food as medicine for people who are home living with cancer, HIV, AIDS, diabetes and more. MANNA ensures that people get the right nutrition at no cost three meals a day, seven days a week. As the annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser returns for its 31st year, here's a look at what flavors people can choose from.