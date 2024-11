Runners getting ready for “Rocky Run” course along Schuylkill River Trail Thousands of runners will lace ‘em up for the annual Rocky Run on Saturday. They met at Rivers Casino to pick up their bibs on Friday. The race includes a 5K, a 10K, and a half marathon. All the routes take place along the river trail to and from the art museum. Runners said the Rocky theme is a big part of what gives the race its charm.