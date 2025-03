Remembering fallen Philadelphia officer Sgt. Robert Wilson III in Strawberry Mansion Ten years ago, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He's being remembered this Tuesday. A solemn ceremony took place in Philly's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Ridge Avenue. Sgt. Wilson was killed on March 5, 2015 while trying to stop the robbery of a North Philadelphia GameStop store.